Jeju Air cancels Vladivostok service in March 2020

Jeju Air during the month of March 2020 is cancelling Seoul Incheon – Vladivostok service, currently scheduled from 01MAR20 to 28MAR20. Prior to the cancellation, the airline originally planned to reduce service from 7 to 3 weekly.



Previously filed schedule as follows.



7C5102 ICN1230 – 1615VVO 737 357

7C5101 VVO1715 – 1920ICN 737 357