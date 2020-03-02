Asiana Airlines as of 29FEB20 filed additional service reductions for the month of March 2020, including service to Turkey, Kazakhstan and Mongolia.
Seoul Incheon – Almaty 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Istanbul 06MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly (Reservation is closed for flights until 24APR20)
Seoul Incheon – Ulan Baatar 25FEB20 – 10MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
Asiana Airlines Kazakhstan/Turkey/Mongolia March 2020 service changes as of 29FEB20
