Delta in March and April 2020 schedules Airbus A330-300 service on Minneapolis/St. Paul – Phoenix route, scheduled once daily. The A330 is scheduled to operate from 13MAR20 to 23MAR20, and from 01APR20 to 22APR20.
DL8792 MSP1015 – 1136PHX 333 D
DL8797 PHX1300 – 1801MSP 333 D
Delta adds A330 Minneapolis – Phoenix service in March/April 2020
