Air France in Northern winter 2020/21 season plans service increase for Paris CDG – Cape Town service, during Christmas/New Year period. From 15DEC20 to 06JAN21, the Skyteam member will add 5th weekly flight, departing Paris CDG on Tuesdays. Previously reported, AF will operate A350-900XWB aircraft on this route from 25OCT20, replacing 777-200ER in Northern winter 2019/20 season.
AF864 CDG1010 – 2230CPT 359 x45
AF871 CPT0030 – 1100CDG 359 x56
Air France Dec 2020 / Jan 2021 Cape Town service increase
