Jetstar Pacific cancels Da Nang – Taiwan service in March/April 2020

Jetstar Pacific during the month of March and April 2020 is cancelling service between Da Nang and Taiwan, reflected in its system in the last few days. Planned adjustment as follows.



Da Nang – Kaohsiung 05MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Da Nang – Taipei Taoyuan 05MAR20 – 30APR20 4 weekly cancelled