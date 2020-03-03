VietJet Air this month (March 2020) is reducing Da Nang – Taipei Taoyuan service, as the airline reduces operation from 7 to 5 weekly. Planned service reduction is in effect from 02MAR20 to 27MAR20, on board Airbus A321 aircraft.
VJ908 DAD1050 – 1430TPE 321 237
VJ908 DAD1120 – 1500TPE 321 4
VJ908 DAD1200 – 1540TPE 321 6
VJ909 TPE1530 – 1730DAD 321 237
VJ909 TPE1600 – 1800DAD 321 4
VJ909 TPE1640 – 1840DAD 321 6
VietJet Air reduces Da Nang – Taipei service in March 2020
Posted
VietJet Air this month (March 2020) is reducing Da Nang – Taipei Taoyuan service, as the airline reduces operation from 7 to 5 weekly. Planned service reduction is in effect from 02MAR20 to 27MAR20, on board Airbus A321 aircraft.