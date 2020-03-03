Air France Mar/Apr 2020 Taipei frequency changes

Air France in March and April 2020 is adjusting operational frequency for Paris CDG – Taipei Taoyuan service, served by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. From 04MAR20 to 29APR20 (CDG departure), the Skyteam carrier operates this route twice a week, instead of thrice weekly.



Following schedule effective for the month of March 2020.



AF552 CDG1900 – 1445+1TPE 789 15

AF557 TPE0045 – 0750CDG 789 37