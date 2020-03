Eastar Jet March 2020 Japan service changes as of 01MAR20

Eastar Jet during the month of March 2020 is adjusting service to Japan, as the airline temporary cancels 5 routes. Affected routes as follows.



Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Kagoshima 06MAR20 – 27MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Miyazaki 05MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Okinawa 07MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Sapporo New Chitose 09MAR20 – 27MAR20 4 weekly cancelled



Separately, additional changes as been filed for Da Nang and Kota Kinabalu.

Seoul Incheon – Da Nang Reduce from 3 daily to

13FEB20 – 15FEB20 2 daily

16FEB20 – 01MAR20 1 daily

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Kota Kinabalu Reduce from 9 weekly to

25FEB20 – 01MAR20 2 weekly

02MAR20 – 19MAR20 Cancelled