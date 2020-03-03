Alaska Airlines files Boeing Field – Lihue charters in April 2020

Alaska Airlines in April 2020 schedules Boeing Field – Lihue charter flights, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Planned operation in April 2020 as follows.
AS9685 BFI0800 – 1020LIH 73H 03APR20
AS9687 BFI1000 – 1220LIH 73H 03APR20
AS9685 BFI0700 – 0920LIH 73H 11APR20
AS9687 BFI0900 – 1120LIH 73H 11APR20
AS9686 LIH1200 – 2050 BFI 73H 11APR20
AS9688 LIH1400 – 2250BFI 73H 11APR20
AS9686 LIH1100 – 1950BFI 73H 19APR20
AS9688 LIH1300 – 2150BFI 73H 19APR20
