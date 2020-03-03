Wright Air Service during the month of June 2020 is adding nonstop Fairbanks – Arctic Village service on limited-time basis, on board Cessna aircraft. The nonstop flight operates on weekdays, from 01JUN20 to 30JUN20.
8V362 FAI1415 – 1530ARC CNC x67
8V363 ARC1545 – 1700FAI CNC x67
Wright Air Service adds nonstop Fairbanks – Arctic Village service in June 2020
