Nordwind Airlines adds Sochi – Tel Aviv service from May 2020

Russian carrier Nordwind Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to offer Adler/Sochi – Tel Aviv nonstop service, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. From 24MAY20, the airline will operate this route twice weekly.
N4515 AER1555 – 1825TLV 73H 4
N4515 AER1610 – 1845TLV 73H 7
N4516 TLV1945 – 2220AER 73H 4
N4516 TLV2005 – 2240AER 73H 7
