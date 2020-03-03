Nordwind Airlines adds Sochi – Tel Aviv service from May 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Russian carrier Nordwind Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to offer Adler/Sochi – Tel Aviv nonstop service, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. From 24MAY20, the airline will operate this route twice weekly.

N4515 AER1555 – 1825TLV 73H 4
N4515 AER1610 – 1845TLV 73H 7

N4516 TLV1945 – 2220AER 73H 4
N4516 TLV2005 – 2240AER 73H 7

