JAL March 2020 Taiwan service changes as of 03MAR20

JAL this week filed service changes to Taiwan, for the month of March 2020. Planned adjustment as of 03MAR20 as follows.



Nagoya – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 7 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 6 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 4 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 5 weekly



Osaka Kansai – Taipei Taoyuan 06MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled (Except 18MAR20 / 27MAR20 from KIX; Previous plan: Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly)

Tokyo Haneda – Taipei Song Shan Reduce from 14 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 10 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 11 weekly



Tokyo Narita – Kaohsiung 06MAR20 – 25MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Tokyo Narita – Taipei Taoyuan 06MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Except 20MAR20)