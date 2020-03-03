JAL March 2020 Taiwan service changes as of 03MAR20

JAL this week filed service changes to Taiwan, for the month of March 2020. Planned adjustment as of 03MAR20 as follows.
Nagoya – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 7 weekly to
01MAR20 – 07MAR20 6 weekly
08MAR20 – 14MAR20 4 weekly
15MAR20 – 21MAR20 5 weekly
Osaka Kansai – Taipei Taoyuan 06MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled (Except 18MAR20 / 27MAR20 from KIX; Previous plan: Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly)
Tokyo Haneda – Taipei Song Shan Reduce from 14 weekly to
08MAR20 – 14MAR20 10 weekly
15MAR20 – 21MAR20 11 weekly
Tokyo Narita – Kaohsiung 06MAR20 – 25MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Tokyo Narita – Taipei Taoyuan 06MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Except 20MAR20)
