Under the new guidance issued from Montenegro, selected carriers has cancelled service to Northern Italy, from Podgorica. Affected carriers and routes as follow.
Ryanair Podgorica – Bologna 01MAR20 – 09APR20 2 weekly cancelled
Wizz Air Podgorica – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly cancelled (The airline originally planned to reduce to 1 weekly 15MAR20 – 02APR20)
Ryanair / Wizz Air cancels Podgorica – Northern Italy service in March 2020
