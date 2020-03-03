Ryanair / Wizz Air cancels Podgorica – Northern Italy service in March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Under the new guidance issued from Montenegro, selected carriers has cancelled service to Northern Italy, from Podgorica. Affected carriers and routes as follow.

Ryanair Podgorica – Bologna 01MAR20 – 09APR20 2 weekly cancelled
Wizz Air Podgorica – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly cancelled (The airline originally planned to reduce to 1 weekly 15MAR20 – 02APR20)