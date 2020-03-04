American Airlines during mid-July 2020 is offering limited-time service on Washington Reagan – Milwaukee route, on board Republic Airways Embraer E175 aircraft. This service will operate between 11JUL20 and 18JUL20 during weekends.
AA4401 DCA0855 – 1005MKE E75 567
AA4283 DCA1705 – 1815MKE E75 567
AA4401 MKE1110 – 1405DCA E75 567
AA4283 MKE1855 – 2150DCA E75 567
American adds limited-time Washington Reagan – Milwaukee service in July 2020
