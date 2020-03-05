Delta Air Lines on Wednesday (04APR20) announced service changes to Japan, as the airline closed reservation on selected service. Planned changes as follow.
Atlanta – Tokyo 07MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Detroit – Nagoya 07MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 4-5 to 3 weekly
Honolulu – Nagoya 07MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Honolulu – Osaka Kansai 07MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Tokyo Haneda 07MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Portland OR – Tokyo 07MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Seattle – Osaka Kansai 07MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
Planned airport changes from Tokyo Narita to Tokyo Haneda remains unchanged from 28MAR20 (Atlanta and Portland OR), US departure.
Delta Mar/Apr 2020 Japan service changes as of 04MAR20
Posted
Delta Air Lines on Wednesday (04APR20) announced service changes to Japan, as the airline closed reservation on selected service. Planned changes as follow.