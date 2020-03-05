Delta Mar/Apr 2020 Japan service changes as of 04MAR20

Delta Air Lines on Wednesday (04APR20) announced service changes to Japan, as the airline closed reservation on selected service. Planned changes as follow.



Atlanta – Tokyo 07MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Detroit – Nagoya 07MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 4-5 to 3 weekly

Honolulu – Nagoya 07MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Honolulu – Osaka Kansai 07MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Tokyo Haneda 07MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Portland OR – Tokyo 07MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Seattle – Osaka Kansai 07MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled



Planned airport changes from Tokyo Narita to Tokyo Haneda remains unchanged from 28MAR20 (Atlanta and Portland OR), US departure.