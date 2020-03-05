Qatar Airways March 2020 Italy service changes as of 04MAR20

Qatar Airways has filed additional service changes to Italy for the month of March 2020, as the airline now cancels service to Pisa and Venice. Planned reduction for Milan and Rome remains unchanged.



Doha – Milan Malpensa 03MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

Doha – Pisa 04MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Rome 03MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

Doha – Venice 04MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled