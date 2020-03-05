Asiana Airlines March 2020 A380 Long-Haul service update as of 04MAR20

EDIT: Asiana Airlines as of 0900GMT 05MAR20 filed additional changes, as Sydney is cancelled from 05MAR20 to 28MAR20

Asiana Airlines this week filed Airbus A380 service on long-haul routes for the month of March 2020. Planned adjustment as of 04MAR20 as follows.



Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 777-200ER replaces A380

Seoul Incheon – Sydney 09MAR20 – 28MAR20 777-200ER replace A380 (Overall service reduces from 7 to 5 weekly for 09MAR20 – 23MAR20 period)



Asiana continues to operate Airbus A380 aircraft on Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles route once a day, at time this post goes to press. Additional changes remain highly possible. The Star Alliance carrier this week extended majority of its service reduction into April 2020, which will appear on Airlineroute later this week.