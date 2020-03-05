Asiana Airlines March 2020 A380 Long-Haul service update as of 04MAR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

EDIT: Asiana Airlines as of 0900GMT 05MAR20 filed additional changes, as Sydney is cancelled from 05MAR20 to 28MAR20

Asiana Airlines this week filed Airbus A380 service on long-haul routes for the month of March 2020. Planned adjustment as of 04MAR20 as follows.

Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 777-200ER replaces A380
Seoul Incheon – Sydney 09MAR20 – 28MAR20 777-200ER replace A380 (Overall service reduces from 7 to 5 weekly for 09MAR20 – 23MAR20 period)

Asiana continues to operate Airbus A380 aircraft on Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles route once a day, at time this post goes to press. Additional changes remain highly possible. The Star Alliance carrier this week extended majority of its service reduction into April 2020, which will appear on Airlineroute later this week.

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.