Fiji Airways March 2020 Samoa service adjustment as of 04MAR20

Fiji Airways this week filed schedule update for Nadi – Apia route, complying with Samoan Authority’s order to reduce service from 5 to 2 weekly (reported earlier this week on Airlineroute). From 04MAR20, the airline will operate 1 weekly each Nadi – Apia and Nadi – Apia – Honolulu service, currently scheduled until 16MAR20 for the moment. As a result of service reduction, the airline will move from Boeing 737 to Airbus A330-200 on Mondays, scheduled on 09MAR20 and 16MAR20.



FJ255 NAN1215 – 1610APW 332 1

FJ254 APW1700 – 1700NAN 332 1



FJ853 NAN1330 – 1725APW1825 – 2359-1HNL 73W 5

FJ852 HNL0125 – 0715+1APW0815+1 – 0815+1NAN 73W 5