HK Express has extended service cancellation to Korea into the 2nd quarter, while additional service to Japan being cancelled. Latest adjustment as follows.
Hong Kong – Busan 03MAR20 – 23APR20 3 weekly cancelled
Hong Kong – Ishigaki 07MAR20 – 29MAY20 2 weekly cancelled
Hong Kong – Jeju 16FEB20 – 27JUN20 4 weekly cancelled
Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon 03MAR20 – 14MAY20 12 weekly cancelled
HK Express 2Q20 North East Asia service changes as of 05MAR20
