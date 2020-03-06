Air India further reduces Seoul service March - May 2020

By Jim Liu



Air India this week further reduces Delhi – Seoul Incheon service, operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. From 02MAR20 to 31MAY20, overall service will be 2 weekly, instead of 3 weekly. Planned schedule as follows.

AI312 DEL0005 – 0955ICN 788 26
AI313 ICN1150 – 1615DEL 788 26


