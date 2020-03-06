El Al Israel Airlines has extended service cancellation to Mainland China and Hong Kong, reflected in recent schedule update. Latest adjustment as follows.
Tel Aviv – Beijing Capital 02FEB20 – 02MAY20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 29MAR20) cancelled
Tel Aviv – Hong Kong 11FEB20 – 02MAY20 5 weekly cancelled
El Al extends Mainland China / Hong Kong cancellation to mid-2Q20
