El Al extends Mainland China / Hong Kong cancellation to mid-2Q20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

El Al Israel Airlines has extended service cancellation to Mainland China and Hong Kong, reflected in recent schedule update. Latest adjustment as follows.

Tel Aviv – Beijing Capital 02FEB20 – 02MAY20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 29MAR20) cancelled
Tel Aviv – Hong Kong 11FEB20 – 02MAY20 5 weekly cancelled