Qantas Airways has revised planned seasonal operation on Sydney – Sapporo New Chitose route. Previously scheduled until 28MAR20, the oneWorld carrier will now conclude Northern winter 2019/20 operation on 16MAR20. This route is operated by a mix of A330-200 and -300.
QF039 SYD0930 – 1835CTS 333 3
QF039 SYD0930 – 1835CTS 332 16
QF040 CTS2005 – 0905+1SYD 333 3
QF040 CTS2005 – 0905+1SYD 332 16
Qantas March 2020 Sapporo service adjustment
