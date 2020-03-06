Aeroflot Russian Airlines during the month of March 2020 is adjusting Moscow Sheremetyevo – Seoul Incheon service. From 11MAR20 to 30MAR20, the airline will operate 4 weekly flights, instead of 7. Airbus A330-300 operates this route.
SU250 SVO2045 – 1130+1ICN 333 x237
SU251 ICN1310 – 1710SVO 333 x134
Aeroflot reduces Moscow – Seoul service in March 2020
