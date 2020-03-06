Air Canada extends March - May 2020 Toronto – Seoul reductions

Air Canada this week filed expanded service reduction for Toronto – Seoul Incheon route. Latest adjustment as of 06MAR20 sees the Star Alliance carrier cancelling service for the month of April 2020.
Planned service adjustment as follows.
Reduce from 7 weekly to:
01MAR20 – 07MAR20 6 weekly
08MAR20 – 14MAR20 4 weekly
15MAR20 – 21MAR20 5 weekly
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly
30MAR20 – 30APR20 Cancelled
13MAY20 – 27MAY20 6 weekly
Following schedule effective 08MAR20 – 28MAR20.
AC061 YYZ1425 – 1725+1ICN 789
AC062 ICN1855 – 1840YYZ 789
Previously reported changes for Vancouver – Seoul Incheon service remains unchanged:
Vancouver – Seoul Incheon 04MAR20 – 25MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly (5-6 weekly in April, Except 28APR20 – 10MAY20)
