Air Senegal expands Paris peak season service in S20

Air Senegal during summer peak season is increasing Dakar – Paris CDG service, where the airline schedules additional 25 flights during the period of 27JUN20 – 06SEP20.



Additional service will be operating as HC4031/4032 with the new A321 aircraft, on following dates: 27JUN20 – 30JUN20, 03JUL20 – 05JUL20, 24JUL20 – 27JUL20, 01AUG20 – 02AUG20, 08AUG20 – 09AUG20, 25AUG20, 28AUG20 – 01SEP20, 04SEP20 – 07SEP20. (A330-900neo operates on 30JUN20, 25AUG20 and 01SEP20)



HC403 DSS0015 – 0745CDG 330 D

HC4031 DSS0200 – 1000CDG 321



HC404 CDG0930 – 1315DSS 330 D

HC4032 CDG1700 – 2100DSS 321