Air Senegal expands Paris peak season service in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air Senegal during summer peak season is increasing Dakar – Paris CDG service, where the airline schedules additional 25 flights during the period of 27JUN20 – 06SEP20.

Additional service will be operating as HC4031/4032 with the new A321 aircraft, on following dates: 27JUN20 – 30JUN20, 03JUL20 – 05JUL20, 24JUL20 – 27JUL20, 01AUG20 – 02AUG20, 08AUG20 – 09AUG20, 25AUG20, 28AUG20 – 01SEP20, 04SEP20 – 07SEP20. (A330-900neo operates on 30JUN20, 25AUG20 and 01SEP20)

HC403 DSS0015 – 0745CDG 330 D
HC4031 DSS0200 – 1000CDG 321

HC404 CDG0930 – 1315DSS 330 D
HC4032 CDG1700 – 2100DSS 321

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.