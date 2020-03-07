Cathay Pacific removes Taiwan / Japan bookings in March 2020

Cathay Pacific as of 06MAR20 adjusted service to Japan and Taiwan. Based on current inventory update, also reflected on the airline’s website, the oneWorld carrier will cancel all scheduled service to/from Taiwan, as well as Japan.



Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai

Service operates on 01MAR20, 03MAR20, 05MAR20, 07MAR20, 08MAR20, 10MAR20, 12MAR20

Service cancelled from 13MAR20 to 31MAR20 (Reservation for TPE KIX closed 29MAR20 – 31MAR20)



Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita

Service operates on 01MAR20 – 04MAR20, 06MAR20, 09MAR20, 11MAR20

Service cancelled from 12MAR20 to 31MAR20 (Reservation for TPE NRT closed 29MAR20 – 31MAR20)

Reservations for following routes to/from Japan also closed, mostly between 13MAR20 and 31MAR20. Previously planned frequency for 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 period, as of 01MAR20 as follows:

*Hong Kong – Fukuoka 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Nagoya 3 weekly

Hong Kong – Osaka Kansai 14-17 weekly

Hong Kong – Sapporo New Chitose 6-7 weekly

Hong Kong – Tokyo Haneda 14 weekly

Hong Kong – Tokyo Narita 10-20 weekly



* operated by Cathay Dragon, reservation closed until 04APR20.