Airlineroute March 2020 Posting Schedule Variations

By Jim Liu

Major capacity/frequency reduction program from various airlines worldwide has been in effect in the last few weeks. As Airlineroute being"one-man operation", extra time is needed to compile the information. As a result, there will be posting schedule variations on Airlineroute at least for the month of March 2020. Posting schedule may no longer be restricted to weekdays from 0000 to 1000GMT. Likely posting schedule is throughout the day.

Airlineroute's ongoing special coverage on COVID-19 related flight changes can be found here.

