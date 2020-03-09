Air Astana March - May 2020 service update as of 09MAR20

Air Astana in the last few days filed inventory changes as the airline closes reservation on selected routes, between March and May 2020.



Almaty – Hong Kong 07MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reservation for 3 weekly flights closed

Almaty – Kuala Lumpur 16APR20 – 30MAY20 Reservation for 3 weekly flights closed

Almaty – Mumbai eff 01JUN20 Reservation for planned new 4 weekly flights is no longer available

Nur-Sultan – Paris CDG 08MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled (Previously scheduled to operate until 31MAY20. Planned Almaty – Paris CDG from 03JUN20 unchanged)