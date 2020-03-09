Air Canada removes A220 Montreal – Los Angeles August 2020 schedule

Air Canada in last week’s schedule update removed planned Airbus A220-300 service on Montreal – Los Angeles route, previously scheduled for the period of 01AUG20 – 07SEP20. The A220 was previously scheduled to operate AC797/798, however this has switched to Airbus A320 aircraft.



AC overall operates this route 3 times daily.



AC797 YUL0805 – 1103LAX 223 D

AC798 LAX1150 – 2010YUL 223 D