Aurigny adds Guernsey – Birmingham / Exeter link from mid-March 2020

Aurigny Airways this week is adding 2 routes from Guernsey, filling the void after the cessation of flyBe’s operation last week. Planned operation as follows.
Guernsey – Birmingham eff 11MAR20 5 weekly ATR72
GR702 GCI1200 – 1315BHX AT7 x24
GR703 BHX1345 – 1510GCI AT7 x24
Guernsey – Exeter eff 12MAR20 4 weekly ATR72
GR720 GCI1055 – 1135EXT AT7 x236
GR721 EXT1205 – 1255GCI AT7 x236
