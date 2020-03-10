Condor in winter 2020/21 season is launching long-haul service from Dusseldorf, initially offering Dusseldorf – Cancun nonstop flight. From 03NOV20, Boeing 767-300ER to operate this route twice weekly.
DE2156 DUS0830 – 1420CUN 76W 6
DE2156 DUS1200 – 1750CUN 76W 2
DE2157 CUN1620 – 0800+1DUS 76W 6
DE2157 CUN1950 – 1130+1DUS 76W 2
Condor adds Dusseldorf – Cancun service in W20
