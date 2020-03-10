Oman Air cancels Milan service in March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Oman Air starting today (10MAR20) is cancelling Muscat – Milan Malpensa service, where the airline operates 10 weekly flights. From 10MAR20 to 28MAR20, operational schedule has been removed, while reservation is not available for travel 29MAR20 – 30APR20.

Following schedule effective 29MAR20 – 30APR20.

WY141 MCT0200 – 0705MXP 330 157
WY143 MCT1440 – 1945MXP 330 D

WY142 MXP1040 – 1915MCT 330 157
WY144 MXP2205 – 0640+1MCT 330 D

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway • 27 - 29 April 2020

With 45 meeting slots and unlimited networking opportunities, the event is your opportunity to engage in business-focused discussions with Europe's key decision makers.

Register now

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.