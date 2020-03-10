Oman Air starting today (10MAR20) is cancelling Muscat – Milan Malpensa service, where the airline operates 10 weekly flights. From 10MAR20 to 28MAR20, operational schedule has been removed, while reservation is not available for travel 29MAR20 – 30APR20.
Following schedule effective 29MAR20 – 30APR20.
WY141 MCT0200 – 0705MXP 330 157
WY143 MCT1440 – 1945MXP 330 D
WY142 MXP1040 – 1915MCT 330 157
WY144 MXP2205 – 0640+1MCT 330 D
Oman Air cancels Milan service in March 2020
