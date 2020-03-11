Wizz Air cancels Italy / Israel service in March 2020

Wizz Air on Tuesday (10MAR20) filed service changes to its network, as the airline cancels all service for Israel (12MAR20 – 23MAR20) and Italy (10MAR20 – 03APR20). The following is a list of routes being affected by the cancellation, with operational frequencies for the week of 15MAR20, based on OAG schedules updated for the week of 23FEB20, therefore this does not reflect previously announced frequency changes announced by the airline.



All units listed below is weekly basis (total of 274 weekly flights for the week of 15MAR20 as of OAG 23FEB20 listing).

Alghero – Bucharest 1 (weekly)

Bari – Bucharest 5

Bari – Budapest 5

Bari – Cluj 2

Bari – Krakow 2

Bari – Kutaisi 2

Bari – Prague 2

Bari – Riga 2

Bari – Sofia 2

Bari – Timisoara 2

Bari – Vienna 4

Bari – Warsaw 2

Bari – Wroclaw 2

Bologna – Bucharest 6

Bologna – Budapest 2

Bologna – Chisinau 4

Bologna – Cluj 3

Bologna – Craiova 2

Bologna – Iasi 2

Bologna – Kutaisi 2

Bologna – Sofia 2

Bologna – Suceava 2

Bologna – Timisoara 2

Eilat – Bucharest 2

Eilat – Budapest 3

Eilat – Riga 2

Eilat – Sofia 2

Eilat – Vienna 2

Eilat – Vilnius 2

Eilat – Warsaw 3

Milan Bergamo – Bucharest 11

Milan Bergamo – Chisinau 5

Milan Bergamo – Cluj 7

Milan Bergamo – Craiova 5

Milan Bergamo – Gdansk 2

Milan Bergamo – Iasi 5

Milan Bergamo – Katowice 2

Milan Bergamo – Sofia 7

Milan Bergamo – Suceava 5

Milan Bergamo – Timisoara 5

Milan Bergamo – Varna 2

Milan Bergamo – Warsaw 7

Milan Malpensa – Budapest 13

Milan Malpensa – Debrecen 2

Milan Malpensa – Kutaisi 4

Milan Malpensa – Ohrid 2

Milan Malpensa – Podgorica 2

Milan Malpensa – Skopje 2

Milan Malpensa – Vienna 6

Milan Malpensa – Vilnius 5

Naples – Bucharest 2

Naples – Budapest 3

Naples – Sofia 2

Naples – Vienna 3

Rome Ciampino – Bucharest 10

Rome Ciampino – Cluj 4

Rome Ciampino – Craiova 2

Rome Ciampino – Iasi 2

Rome Ciampino – Katowice 2

Rome Ciampino – Skopje 2

Rome Ciampino – Suceava 2

Rome Ciampino – Timisoara 3

Rome Fiumcino – Budapest 7

Rome Fiumcino – Chisinau 5

Rome Fiumcino – Krakow 4

Rome Fiumcino – Kutaisi 2

Rome Fiumcino – Vienna 9

Rome Fiumcino – Warsaw 7

Turin – Bucharest 2

Turin – Chisinau 2

Turin – Warsaw 1 (This route is winter seasonal)

Venice Treviso – Bucharest 6

Venice Treviso – Chisinau

Venice Treviso – Cluj 2

Venice Treviso – Iasi 2

Venice Treviso – Skopje 2

Venice Treviso – Timisoara 2

Verona – Chisinau 4

Verona – Warsaw 1 (This route is winter seasonal)

Following routes to be operated from the week of 29MAR20 is being delayed by a week due to the cancellation (weekly frequency listed is for the week of 29MAR20, based on OAG listing on 23FEB20):

Bari – London Luton 2 (Wizz Air UK)

Naples – Warsaw 2

Pisa – Bucharest 3