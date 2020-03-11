British Airways cancels Italy service in March 2020

British Airways on Tuesday (10MAR20) has cancelled all service to Italy, for the period of 10MAR20 – 04APR20.



The following is a list of routes being affected by the cancellation, with operational frequencies between 15MAR20 and 04APR20, based on OAG schedules updated for the week of 23FEB20, therefore this does not reflect previously announced frequency changes announced by the airline.



All units listed below is weekly basis.

London City – Florence

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 13 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 10 weekly



London City – Milan Linate

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 24

29MAR20 – 04APR20 23



London City – Rome 15MAR20 – 04APR20 6

London Gatwick – Bari 29MAR20 – 04APR20 4

London Gatwick – Catania 29MAR20 – 04APR20 6

London Gatwick – Genoa

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 3

29MAR20 – 04APR20 4



London Gatwick – Milan Bergamo

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 7

29MAR20 – 04APR20 6



London Gatwick – Naples

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 9

29MAR20 – 04APR20 15



London Gatwick – Rome 15MAR20 – 04APR20 7

London Gatwick – Turin

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 18

29MAR20 – 04APR20 8



London Gatwick – Verona

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 7

29MAR20 – 04APR20 9



London Heathrow – Bologna 15MAR20 – 29MAR20 21

London Heathrow – Milan Linate

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 46

29MAR20 – 04APR20 44



London Heathrow – Milan Malpensa

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 13

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 12

29MAR20 – 04APR20 26



London Heathrow – Pisa

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 7

29MAR20 – 04APR20 12



London Heathrow – Rome

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 40

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 35

29MAR20 – 04APR20 40

