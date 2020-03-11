British Airways cancels Italy service in March 2020

British Airways on Tuesday (10MAR20) has cancelled all service to Italy, for the period of 10MAR20 – 04APR20.
The following is a list of routes being affected by the cancellation, with operational frequencies between 15MAR20 and 04APR20, based on OAG schedules updated for the week of 23FEB20, therefore this does not reflect previously announced frequency changes announced by the airline.
All units listed below is weekly basis.
London City – Florence
15MAR20 – 28MAR20 13 weekly
29MAR20 – 04APR20 10 weekly
London City – Milan Linate
15MAR20 – 28MAR20 24
29MAR20 – 04APR20 23
London City – Rome 15MAR20 – 04APR20 6
London Gatwick – Bari 29MAR20 – 04APR20 4
London Gatwick – Catania 29MAR20 – 04APR20 6
London Gatwick – Genoa
15MAR20 – 28MAR20 3
29MAR20 – 04APR20 4
London Gatwick – Milan Bergamo
15MAR20 – 28MAR20 7
29MAR20 – 04APR20 6
London Gatwick – Naples
15MAR20 – 28MAR20 9
29MAR20 – 04APR20 15
London Gatwick – Rome 15MAR20 – 04APR20 7
London Gatwick – Turin
15MAR20 – 28MAR20 18
29MAR20 – 04APR20 8
London Gatwick – Verona
15MAR20 – 28MAR20 7
29MAR20 – 04APR20 9
London Heathrow – Bologna 15MAR20 – 29MAR20 21
London Heathrow – Milan Linate
15MAR20 – 28MAR20 46
29MAR20 – 04APR20 44
London Heathrow – Milan Malpensa
15MAR20 – 21MAR20 13
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 12
29MAR20 – 04APR20 26
London Heathrow – Pisa
15MAR20 – 28MAR20 7
29MAR20 – 04APR20 12
London Heathrow – Rome
15MAR20 – 21MAR20 40
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 35
29MAR20 – 04APR20 40