China Eastern restores Melbourne / Sydney frequencies in March 2020

China Eastern starting this month partially restores frequencies for service to Australia. From 06MAR20 and 11MAR20 respectively, the Skyteam member will service Shanghai Pu Dong – Melbourne and Shanghai Pu Dong – Sydney route 7 weekly.



These routes in last month previously planned reduction from 10 weekly to 3 weekly for the month of March 2020.



Shanghai Pu Dong – Melbourne

MU737 PVG1945 – 1000+1MEL 789 D

MU738 MEL1200 – 1940PVG 789 D

Shanghai Pu Dong – Sydney

MU561 PVG2050 – 1000+1SYD 77W D

MU562 SYD1200 – 1930PVG 77W D