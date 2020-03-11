China Eastern restores Melbourne / Sydney frequencies in March 2020

By Jim Liu

China Eastern starting this month partially restores frequencies for service to Australia. From 06MAR20 and 11MAR20 respectively, the Skyteam member will service Shanghai Pu Dong – Melbourne and Shanghai Pu Dong – Sydney route 7 weekly.

These routes in last month previously planned reduction from 10 weekly to 3 weekly for the month of March 2020.

Shanghai Pu Dong – Melbourne
MU737 PVG1945 – 1000+1MEL 789 D
MU738 MEL1200 – 1940PVG 789 D

Shanghai Pu Dong – Sydney
MU561 PVG2050 – 1000+1SYD 77W D
MU562 SYD1200 – 1930PVG 77W D

