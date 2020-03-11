Air Canada March 2020 Italy service changes as of 0630GMT 11MAR20

Air Canada this week filed inventory changes for Italy, as the Star Alliance carrier temporary cancels service to Italy. For Rome, service is temporary cancelled for 2 weeks, based on inventory listing as of 0630GMT 11MAR20. Further changes remain likely.



Montreal – Rome 11MAR20 – 25MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Toronto – Milan Malpensa 29MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly (for April) cancelled. Service now scheduled from 01MAY20, instead of 29MAR20

Toronto – Rome 11MAR20 – 21MAR20 4 weekly cancelled