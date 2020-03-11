Air Canada March - May 2020 Seoul service changes as of 0700GMT 11MAR20

Air Canada this week expanded service cancellation to Korea. Latest adjustment as of 0700GMT 11MAR20 as follows.



Toronto – Seoul Incheon 22MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled (Previously scheduled to cancel from 30MAR20 to 30APR20; Toronto departure)

Vancouver – Seoul Incheon 04MAR20 – 25MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5-6 weekly (Additional 1 flight cancelled for the week of 15MAR20 scheduled in this week’s update)