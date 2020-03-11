Aeroflot further reduces Seoul service in March 2020

Aeroflot Russian Airlines for the rest of March 2020 is further reducing Moscow Sheremetyevo – Seoul Incheon service. Previously scheduled to reduce from 7 to 4 weekly from 11MAR20 to 31MAR20, the Skyteam member further reduces service to just 7 round-trip flights (instead of 12). Planned departure date from Moscow in March 2020 as follows: 12 – 14, 16, 20, 27, 30 (7 round-trip SVO departure).



SU250 SVO2045 – 1130+1ICN 333

SU251 ICN1310 – 1710SVO 333