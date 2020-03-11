Juneyao Airlines closes Athens / Istanbul reservations from late-June 2020

Juneyao Airlines in the last few days filed changes to its inventory, as the airline closed bookings for planned Athens and Istanbul service, due to commence in late-June 2020. Previously planned schedule as follows.



Shanghai Pu Dong – Athens eff 23JUN20 3 weekly 787-9

HO1657 PVG0055 – 0755ATH 789 246

HO1658 ATH1325 – 0505+1PVG 789 246



Shanghai Pu Dong – Istanbul eff 24JUN20 4 weekly 787-9

HO1655 PVG0820 – 1500IST 789 x246

HO1656 IST1855 – 1015+1PVG 789 x246