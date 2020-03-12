Air France-KLM Group March/April 2020 Italy service changes as of 11MAR20

Air France-KLM Group carriers in the last few days filed service changes for Italy. For Air France and Transavia France, service to Italy is being cancelled, while KLM and Transavia cancels selected routes.



The following is a list of routes being affected by the cancellation, with operational frequencies for the week of 15MAR20 (frequency in parenthesis represents week of 29MAR20, launch of summer schedule), based on OAG schedules updated for the week of 23FEB20, therefore this does not reflect previously announced frequency changes announced by the airline.



All units listed below is weekly basis.

Air France

All service to Italy cancelled 14MAR20 – 03APR20

Bordeaux – Rome 1

Lyon – Bologna 11 (11)

Lyon – Milan Malpensa 16 (16)

Lyon – Rome 5 (7)

Paris CDG – Bari (6)

Paris CDG – Bologna 26 (27)

Paris CDG – Catania (1)

Paris CDG – Florence 35 (42)

Paris CDG – Milan Linate 16 (14)

Paris CDG – Naples 14 (21)

Paris CDG – Olbia (1)

Paris CDG – Rome 41-42 (43)

Paris CDG – Turin 23-26 (28)

Paris CDG – Venice 35 (34)

KLM

Following service cancelled 09MAR20 – 03APR20

Amsterdam – Milan Linate 8 (9)

Amsterdam – Milan Malpensa 26 (26)

Amsterdam – Naples 2 (2)

Amsterdam – Venice 21 (28)

Transavia

Following service cancelled 10MAR20 – 31MAR20

Amsterdam – Verona 2 (1)

Brussels – Verona (1)

Eindhoven – Bologna 2 (2)

Transavia France

All service to Italy cancelled 11MAR20 – 31MAR20

Nantes – Venice 2

Paris Orly – Ancona (2)

Paris Orly – Bari (1)

Paris Orly – Catania 2 (1)

Paris Orly – Naples 5 (2)

Paris Orly – Olbia (1)