Royal Air Maroc this week gradually cancelled service to Italy, currently scheduled until first week of April 2020. Affected routes include the following.
Casablanca – Bologna 10MAR20 – 04APR20 7-10 weekly cancelled
Casablanca – Milan Malpensa 08MAR20 – 04APR20 7-10 weekly cancelled
Casablanca – Rome 11MAR20 – 04APR20 6-9 cancelled
Casablanca – Turin 10MAR20 – 07APR20 2-4 weekly cancelled
Casablanca – Venice 09MAR20 – 08APR20 3-4 weekly cancelled
Royal Air Maroc cancels Italy service in March 2020
