Vietnam Airlines March - June 2020 Europe inventory update as of 0300GMT 12MAR20

Vietnam Airlines in the last few days filed inventory changes for European service, where certain flights are not available for reservation, between mid-March and late-June 2020. Planned adjustment as of 0300GMT 12MAR20 as follows.



Hanoi – Frankfurt 15MAR20 – 28JUN20 2 of 6 weekly closed for reservation (Varies on selected weeks in May/June 2020)

Hanoi – London Heathrow 19MAR20 – 30JUN20 2 of 4 weekly closed for reservation (Varies on selected weeks in May/June 2020)

Hanoi – Paris CDG

17MAR20 – 10APR20 3 of 7 weekly closed for reservation

15APR20 – 26JUN20 2-4 of 7 weekly closed for reservation



Ho Chi Minh City – Frankfurt 15MAR20 – 28JUN20 2 of 4 weekly closed for reservation

Ho Chi Minh City – London Heathrow 28MAR20 – 30JUN20 2 of 3 weekly closed for reservation ((Varies on selected weeks in May/June 2020))

Ho Chi Minh City – Paris CDG

17MAR20 – 24MAR20 3 weekly closed for reservation

25MAR20 – 08APR20 3 weekly cancelled

09APR20 – 30JUN20 3 weekly closed for reservation