Lufthansa March/April 2020 East Asia changes as of 10MAR20

Lufthansa in last week’s schedule update filed additional service changes for East Asia, for the month of March and April 2020. Adjustment as of 10MAR20 as follows. Additional changes to be filed in the next few days.



Frankfurt – Nagoya 12MAR20 – 21APR20 5 weekly cancelled

Frankfurt – Seoul Incheon

13MAR20 – 27MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

28MAR20 – 22APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 747-400 operating (previous plan: 5 weekly)



Frankfurt – Singapore

18MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A380 operating

29MAR20 – 24APR20 747-400 replaces A380, 1 daily



Frankfurt – Tokyo Haneda 16MAR20 – 23APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 747-8I operating

Munich – Osaka Kansai 09MAR20 – 26APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Munich – Seoul Incheon

14MAR20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 24APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Munich – Singapore 10MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Munich – Tokyo Haneda 10MAR20 – 26APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Previously reported changes:

Frankfurt – Beijing Capital 30JAN20 – 24APR20 7 weekly 747-8I cancelled

Frankfurt – Hong Kong 04MAR20 – 28MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly. For summer season from 29MAR20, A340-600 operates this route, instead of 747-400

Frankfurt – Nanjing 30JAN20 – 24APR20 3 weekly (5 from 29MAR20) A340-300 cancelled

Frankfurt – Qingdao 30JAN20 – 26APR20 3 weekly A340-300 cancelled

Frankfurt – Shanghai Pu Dong 30JAN20 – 24APR20 7 weekly A340-600 (1 daily each 747-400 and A380 from 29MAR20) cancelled

Frankfurt – Shenyang 30JAN20 – 24APR20 3 weekly A340-300 cancelled

Munich – Beijing Capital 30JAN20 – 24APR20 5 weekly A350-900XWB (7 weekly A380 from 29MAR20) cancelled

Munich – Hong Kong

05MAR20 – 26APR20 7 weekly cancelled

27APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A340-600 operating



Munich – Shanghai Pu Dong 30JAN20 – 24APR20 6 weekly A380 (7 weekly from 29MAR20) cancelled