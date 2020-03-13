Etihad March - June 2020 Seoul service changes

Etihad Airways this week filed aircraft changes for Abu Dhabi – Seoul Incheon service. Since late-February 2020, the airline has been operating mainly Boeing 777-300ER or 787-9 Dreamliner on this route, replacing the A380 (except selected dates). From 29MAR20 to 30APR20, the airline will reduce service from 7 to 4 weekly, with 787-9 operating.



EY876 AUH2210 – 1140+1ICN 789 x136

EY873 ICN0120 – 0615AUH 789 x135



From 01MAY20 to 30JUN20, this route will be served daily with Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. A380 service is tentatively scheduled to resume from 01JUL20.