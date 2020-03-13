Etihad Airways earlier this week announced service changes to Beijing, where the airline plans to operate Abu Dhabi – Beijing Daxing service from 31MAY20 (Abu Dhabi departure), replacing current Beijing Capital Airport. Service will be operated by 787-10 from this date.
EY888 AUH2130 – 0850+1PKX 781 D
EY889 PKX2010 – 0055+1AUH 781 D
The Beijing – Nagoya sector is scheduled to resume on 01JUL20 (Beijing departure). Separately, the airline will not resume Abu Dhabi – Chengdu service from 01JUL20, which has been removed in this week’s schedule update.
Etihad Beijing Airport changes from June 2020
