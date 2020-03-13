Air North schedules limited-time Halifax service in July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Canadian carrier Air North in July 2020 plans to offer limited-time service to Halifax, on board Boeing 737-500 aircraft. Based on the airline’s schedule listing on its website, operational schedule and routing as follows.

Whitehorse > Yellowknife > Ottawa > Halifax 09JUL20 / 17JUL20 / 18JUL20
4N2521 YXY0600 – 0850YZF1940 – 1540YOW1630 – 1910YHZ 735

Vancouver > Winnipeg > Halifax 18JUL20
4N804 YVR2010 – 0050+1YWG0140+1 – 0710+1YHZ 735

Halifax > Ottawa > Vancouver 10JUL20
4N803 YHZ1515 – 1605YOW1655 – 1940YVR 735

Halifax > Ottawa > Yellowknife > Whitehorse 12JUL20 / 13JUL20
4N2512 YHZ0830 – 0920YOW1020 – 1300YZF1345 – 1440YXY 735

Routes Americas 2021

The route development forum for the Americas
Bogotá, Colombia  9 - 11 February 2021

Find out more

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.