Air North schedules limited-time Halifax service in July 2020

Canadian carrier Air North in July 2020 plans to offer limited-time service to Halifax, on board Boeing 737-500 aircraft. Based on the airline’s schedule listing on its website, operational schedule and routing as follows.
Whitehorse > Yellowknife > Ottawa > Halifax 09JUL20 / 17JUL20 / 18JUL20
4N2521 YXY0600 – 0850YZF1940 – 1540YOW1630 – 1910YHZ 735
Vancouver > Winnipeg > Halifax 18JUL20
4N804 YVR2010 – 0050+1YWG0140+1 – 0710+1YHZ 735
Halifax > Ottawa > Vancouver 10JUL20
4N803 YHZ1515 – 1605YOW1655 – 1940YVR 735
Halifax > Ottawa > Yellowknife > Whitehorse 12JUL20 / 13JUL20
4N2512 YHZ0830 – 0920YOW1020 – 1300YZF1345 – 1440YXY 735
