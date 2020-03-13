Cabo Verde Airlines March - May 2020 service adjustment as of 12MAR20

Cabo Verde Airlines has filed service changes for various service, for the month of March 2020. Selected service sees reduction or cancellation into the second quarter of 2020, as reservation is not available on certain flights. Planned changes as of 12MAR20 as follows.



Ilha do Sal – Boston 17MAR20 – 02JUN20 2 weekly cancelled (The airline operate Praia – Boston 1 weekly until 20JUN20)

Ilha do Sal – Dakar 29MAR20 – 22JUN20 Reduce from 5-6 to 3 weekly

Ilha do Sal – Fortaleza 02MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Ilha do Sal – Milan Malpensa

27FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, however 3 weekly is not open for booking



Ilha do Sal – Paris CDG 29MAR20 – 05JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Ilha do Sal – Porto Alegre eff 16MAR20 3 weekly cancelled (All dates closed for reservation)

Ilha do Sal – Rome 27FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Ilha do Sal – Washington Dulles 08MAR20 – 01APR20 3 weekly cancelled