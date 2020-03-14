SAS on Friday (13MAR20) announced interim schedule for service to the US, for the period of 14MAR20 and 28MAR20. Planned operation as follows.
Copenhagen – Chicago O’Hare 6 weekly A350-900XWB
Copenhagen – Newark 1 daily A330-300/A350-900XWB
Copenhagen – San Francisco A330-300/340-300 operates until 17MAR20
Stockholm Arlanda – Newark 1 daily A330-300
SAS 14MAR20 – 28MAR20 US operations as of 13MAR20
