SAS 14MAR20 – 28MAR20 US operations as of 13MAR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

SAS on Friday (13MAR20) announced interim schedule for service to the US, for the period of 14MAR20 and 28MAR20. Planned operation as follows.

Copenhagen – Chicago O’Hare 6 weekly A350-900XWB
Copenhagen – Newark 1 daily A330-300/A350-900XWB
Copenhagen – San Francisco A330-300/340-300 operates until 17MAR20
Stockholm Arlanda – Newark 1 daily A330-300

