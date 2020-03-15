Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands 14MAR20 – 13APR20 service reductions

Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands on Saturday (14MAR20) announced service reductions, complying with latest travel restrictions. From 14MAR20 to 13APR20, the airline will cancel following service. Frequency listed is based on week of 15MAR20, as of OAG schedules listing on 08MAR20.



Vagar/Faroe Islands – Aalborg 3 weekly (Previously scheduled on following dates in April cancelled: 02, 07, 11. 14APR20 remains normal)

Vagar/Faroe Islands – Bergen 2 weekly

Vagar/Faroe Islands – Billund 2 weekly

Vagar/Faroe Islands – Edinburgh 2 weekly

Vagar/Faroe Islands – Gran Canaria 1 weekly

Vagar/Faroe Islands – Paris CDG 2 weekly

Vagar/Faroe Islands – Reykjavik Keflavik 2 weekly



Service on Vagar/Faroe Islands – Copenhagen route will be reduced to maintain essential service. Frequency for the week of 15MAR20 will reduce from 15 to 11 weekly, based on the airline’s website booking system. Further changes remain possible.



On the airline’s website, the airline says it will temporary operating following service to transport Faroese Citizens back to Faroe Islands:

16MAR20 Bergen, Billund, Edinburgh, Reykjavik Keflavik

17MAR20 Gran Canaria

19MAR20 Billund