Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands 14MAR20 – 13APR20 service reductions

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands on Saturday (14MAR20) announced service reductions, complying with latest travel restrictions. From 14MAR20 to 13APR20, the airline will cancel following service. Frequency listed is based on week of 15MAR20, as of OAG schedules listing on 08MAR20.

Vagar/Faroe Islands – Aalborg 3 weekly (Previously scheduled on following dates in April cancelled: 02, 07, 11. 14APR20 remains normal)
Vagar/Faroe Islands – Bergen 2 weekly
Vagar/Faroe Islands – Billund 2 weekly
Vagar/Faroe Islands – Edinburgh 2 weekly
Vagar/Faroe Islands – Gran Canaria 1 weekly
Vagar/Faroe Islands – Paris CDG 2 weekly
Vagar/Faroe Islands – Reykjavik Keflavik 2 weekly

Service on Vagar/Faroe Islands – Copenhagen route will be reduced to maintain essential service. Frequency for the week of 15MAR20 will reduce from 15 to 11 weekly, based on the airline’s website booking system. Further changes remain possible.

On the airline’s website, the airline says it will temporary operating following service to transport Faroese Citizens back to Faroe Islands:
16MAR20 Bergen, Billund, Edinburgh, Reykjavik Keflavik
17MAR20 Gran Canaria
19MAR20 Billund

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway • 27 - 29 April 2020

With 45 meeting slots and unlimited networking opportunities, the event is your opportunity to engage in business-focused discussions with Europe's key decision makers.

Register now

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.