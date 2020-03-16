airBaltic suspends operation 17MAR20 – 14APR20

airBaltic starting tomorrow (17MAR20) is suspending operation, in compliance with Latvian Authority’s decision on suspending international air traffic to/from Latvia. airBaltic’s operation in Estonia and Lithuania will also be cancelled as a result.



From 17MAR20 to 14APR20, airBaltic is cancelling following service. Noted routes and frequency below is based on OAG schedules listing for the week of 29MAR20, as of 15MAR20. The airline has also cancelled various flights until 31MAY20, these will be highlighted on Airlineroute at later date.



Riga – Aberdeen 1 weekly

Riga – Amsterdam 12 weekly

Riga – Athens 1 weekly

Riga – Barcelona 3 weekly

Riga – Berlin Tegel 8 weekly

Riga – Billund 7 weekly

Riga – Brussels 10 weekly

Riga – Budapest 2 weekly

Riga – Copenhagen 13 weekly

Riga – Dublin 3 weekly

Riga – Dusseldorf 3 weekly

Riga – Frankfurt 7 weekly

Riga – Gothenburg 5 weekly

Riga – Hamburg 6 weekly

Riga –Helsinki 33 weekly

Riga – Kyiv Borispil 19 weekly

Riga – Klaipeda/Palanga 14 weekly

Riga – Larnaca 2 weekly

Riga – Lisbon 2 weekly

Riga – London Gatwick 7 weekly

Riga – Madrid 2 weekly

Riga – Malaga 1 weekly

Riga – Minsk 5 weekly

Riga – Moscow Sheremetyevo 20 weekly

Riga – Munich 6 weekly

Riga – Nice 2 weekly

Riga – Odessa 3 weekly

Riga – Oslo 13 weekly

Riga – Paris CDG 7 weekly

Riga – Prague 5 weekly

Riga – Reykjavik Keflavik 2 weekly

Riga – St. Petersburg 21 weekly

Riga – Stockholm Arlanda 25 weekly

Riga – Stuttgart 2 weekly

Riga – Tallinn 34 weekly

Riga – Tbilisi 4 weekly

Riga – Turku 7 weekly

Riga – Vienna 4 weekly

Riga – Vilnius 34 weekly

Riga – Warsaw 10 weekly

Riga – Zurich 7 weekly

Tallinn – Amsterdam 7 weekly

Tallinn – Berlin Tegel 2 weekly

Tallinn – Brussels 2 weekly

Tallinn – Copenhagen 2 weekly

Tallinn – London Gatwick 2 weekly

Tallinn – Malaga 1 weekly

Tallinn – Paris CDG 2 weekly

Tallinn – Stockholm Arlanda 2 weekly

Tallinn – Vienna 2 weekly

Tallinn – Vilnius 11 weekly

Vilnius – Amsterdam 7 weekly

Vilnius – Berlin Tegel 2 weekly

Vilnius – Munich 1 weekly

Vilnius – Paris CDG 2 weekly

Apart from these cancellations, the airline already cancelled service for Italy and Israel:

Riga – Milan Malpensa 09MAR20 – 30APR20 4-6 weekly cancelled

Riga – Rome 11MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly (5 weekly from 29MAR20) cancelled

Riga – Tel Aviv 12MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled

Riga – Verona eff 09MAR20 2 weekly cancelled (Seasonal service discontinues approximately 2 weeks earlier than planned)

Tallinn – Rome 30MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 weekly cancelled (Launch date delayed from 30MAR20 to 01JUN20)