airBaltic suspends operation 17MAR20 – 14APR20

airBaltic starting tomorrow (17MAR20) is suspending operation, in compliance with Latvian Authority’s decision on suspending international air traffic to/from Latvia. airBaltic’s operation in Estonia and Lithuania will also be cancelled as a result.
From 17MAR20 to 14APR20, airBaltic is cancelling following service. Noted routes and frequency below is based on OAG schedules listing for the week of 29MAR20, as of 15MAR20. The airline has also cancelled various flights until 31MAY20, these will be highlighted on Airlineroute at later date.
Riga – Aberdeen 1 weekly
Riga – Amsterdam 12 weekly
Riga – Athens 1 weekly
Riga – Barcelona 3 weekly
Riga – Berlin Tegel 8 weekly
Riga – Billund 7 weekly
Riga – Brussels 10 weekly
Riga – Budapest 2 weekly
Riga – Copenhagen 13 weekly
Riga – Dublin 3 weekly
Riga – Dusseldorf 3 weekly
Riga – Frankfurt 7 weekly
Riga – Gothenburg 5 weekly
Riga – Hamburg 6 weekly
Riga –Helsinki 33 weekly
Riga – Kyiv Borispil 19 weekly
Riga – Klaipeda/Palanga 14 weekly
Riga – Larnaca 2 weekly
Riga – Lisbon 2 weekly
Riga – London Gatwick 7 weekly
Riga – Madrid 2 weekly
Riga – Malaga 1 weekly
Riga – Minsk 5 weekly
Riga – Moscow Sheremetyevo 20 weekly
Riga – Munich 6 weekly
Riga – Nice 2 weekly
Riga – Odessa 3 weekly
Riga – Oslo 13 weekly
Riga – Paris CDG 7 weekly
Riga – Prague 5 weekly
Riga – Reykjavik Keflavik 2 weekly
Riga – St. Petersburg 21 weekly
Riga – Stockholm Arlanda 25 weekly
Riga – Stuttgart 2 weekly
Riga – Tallinn 34 weekly
Riga – Tbilisi 4 weekly
Riga – Turku 7 weekly
Riga – Vienna 4 weekly
Riga – Vilnius 34 weekly
Riga – Warsaw 10 weekly
Riga – Zurich 7 weekly
Tallinn – Amsterdam 7 weekly
Tallinn – Berlin Tegel 2 weekly
Tallinn – Brussels 2 weekly
Tallinn – Copenhagen 2 weekly
Tallinn – London Gatwick 2 weekly
Tallinn – Malaga 1 weekly
Tallinn – Paris CDG 2 weekly
Tallinn – Stockholm Arlanda 2 weekly
Tallinn – Vienna 2 weekly
Tallinn – Vilnius 11 weekly
Vilnius – Amsterdam 7 weekly
Vilnius – Berlin Tegel 2 weekly
Vilnius – Munich 1 weekly
Vilnius – Paris CDG 2 weekly
Apart from these cancellations, the airline already cancelled service for Italy and Israel:
Riga – Milan Malpensa 09MAR20 – 30APR20 4-6 weekly cancelled
Riga – Rome 11MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly (5 weekly from 29MAR20) cancelled
Riga – Tel Aviv 12MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled
Riga – Verona eff 09MAR20 2 weekly cancelled (Seasonal service discontinues approximately 2 weeks earlier than planned)
Tallinn – Rome 30MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 weekly cancelled (Launch date delayed from 30MAR20 to 01JUN20)